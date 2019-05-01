The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from April 16-22. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Robbery, 300 block Spectrum Loop, April 16, 5:12 a.m.
• Fraud, 1000 block Kelso Place, April 16, 1:12 p.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., April 18, 12:54 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 13800 block Antelope Pass Place, April 18, 9:05 p.m.
• Assault, 13400 block Bass Pro Drive, April 20, 4:21 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1500 block Oakmont Drive, April 21, 1:27 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from April 17-23. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Weapon Offense, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, April 17, 2:12 a.m.
• Assault, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, April 18, 8:11 a.m.
• Disturbance, 16000 block Old Denver Highway, April 18, 2:42 p.m.
• Drug Offense, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, April 19, 2 p.m.
• Burglary, 800 block N Washington St., April 20, 10:07 a.m.
• Protection Order Violation, 16000 block Old Forest Point, April 22, 2:25 p.m.
• Theft from a Vehicle, 16000 Block Lark Sparrow Place, April 23, 3:45 p.m.
• Damaged Property, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, April 23, 7:42 p.m.