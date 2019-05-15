The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from April 30-May 6. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Fraud, 1400 block Lookout Springs Drive, April 30, 9:10 a.m.
• Fraud, 1400 block Lookout Springs Drive, April 30, 3:37 p.m.
• Fraud, 12600 block Broad Oaks Drive, May 1, 8:02 a.m.
• Harassment, 13500 block Northgate Estates Drive, May 3, 3:09 p.m.
• Shots Fired, 1100 block Spectrum Loop, May 3, 7:34 p.m.
• Harassment, 1400 block Wanderlust Point, May 4, 9:44 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2100 block Fieldcrest Drive, May 6, 9:48 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from May 1-7. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Stolen Vehicle, 16000 block Fox Mesa Court, May 2, 8:09 a.m.
• Identity Theft, 17000 block White Marble Drive, May 2, 8:10 a.m.
• Burglary, 1000 block W. Baptist Road, May 3, 12:32 a.m.
• Damaged Property, 300 block Buttonwood Court, May 3, 12:53 a.m.
• Burglary, 15000 block Dawson Creek Drive, May 3, 5:56 a.m.
• Theft and Criminal Trespass, 15000 block Dawson Creek Drive, May 3, 8:17 a.m.
• Theft and Criminal Trespass, 400 block Saber Creek Drive, May 3, 8:30 a.m.
• Shoplifting, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, May 3, 1:08 p.m.
• Theft, 1000 block W. Baptist Road, May 6, 12:59 p.m.
• Theft and Criminal Trespass, 16000 block Old Denver Road, May 6, 3:24 p.m.