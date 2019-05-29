The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from May 14-20. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Shots Fired, 1100 block Equinox Drive, May 14, 2:46 a.m.
• Theft, 1800 block Cypress Semi Drive, May 14, 12:36 p.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., May 15, 11:14 a.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., May 15, 3:04 p.m.
• Fraud, 1800 block Volterra Way, May 15, 4:28 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 13400 block Voyager Parkway, May 17, 11 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 block Coldstone Way, May 17, 2:55 p.m.
• Burglary, 1300 block Plentiful Drive, May 18, 2:57 p.m.
• Drugs, 10800 block Rolling Cloud Drive, May 18, 7:19 p.m.
• Burglary, 1300 block Plentiful Drive, May 19, 5:41 a.m.
• Burglary, 13100 block Diamond Edge Way, May 19, 5:09 p.m.
• Burglary, 1700 block Redbank Drive, May 20, 1:15 p.m.
• Fraud, 12500 block Chatter Creek Court, May 20, 3:27 p.m.
The Tri-Lakes Tribune publishes weekly area crime information as reported by the Monument Police Department. Information on crime incidents in the 80132 ZIP code was not received by time of press this week.