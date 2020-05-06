The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from April 21-27. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Fraud, 11300 block Odyssey Point, April 21, 1:14 p.m.
• Harassment, 1000 block Hummingbird Court, April 21, 8:01 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 11100 block Cypress Tree Point, April 23, 8:21 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 11300 block Conglomerate Loop, April 25, 12:53 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 12500 block Toscana Heights, April 25, 2:25 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 11300 block Conglomerate Loop, April 25, 9:26 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, April 26, 8:58 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 800 block Black Arrow Drive, April 27, 9:42 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from April 22-28. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Forgery, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, April 23, 8:30 a.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Corkbark Terrace, April 27, 10:31 a.m.