The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from April 20-26. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft, 12100 Block Ambassador Drive, April 19, 1:48 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1400 Block Wanderlust Point, April 19, 10:06 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1100 Block Bella Springs View, April 20, 9:22 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 1400 Block Wanderlust Point, April 22, 8:37 a.m.
• Child Abuse, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, April 22, 4:12 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from April 21-27. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Warrant Service, Baptist Road/Interstate 25, April 21, 12:31 a.m.
• Theft, 17000 block Lapis Court, April 22, 5:01 a.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Old Forest Point, April 23, 9:31 a.m.
• Damaged Property, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, April 23, 5:41 p.m.
• Traffic Accident, 19000 block Mitchell Ave., April 24, 8:28 a.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Curled Oak Drive, April 24, 9:53 a.m.
• Theft, 17000 block White Marble Drive, April 25, 4:44 a.m.
• Burglary, 17000 block White Marble Drive, April 25, 4:44 a.m.
• Theft, 17000 block Quarry Way, April 25, 6:56 a.m.
• Damaged Property, 17000 block Water Flume Way, April 25, 7:21 a.m.
• Damaged Property, 1300 block Red Mica Way, April 25, 7:30 a.m.
• Theft, 800 block Tailings Drive, April 25, 8:02 a.m.
• Theft, 1300 block Red Mica Way, April 25, 8:18 a.m.
• Theft, 17000 block Water Flume Way, April 25, 5:32 p.m.
• Theft, 17000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, April 26, 3:54 p.m.
• Theft, 1000 block Night Blue Circle, April 25, 7 p.m.
• Fraud, 200 block of Kettle Valley Way, April 27, 3:03 p.m.
• Warrant Service, 60 block First St., April 27, 11:22 p.m.