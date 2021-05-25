The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from May 11-17. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Fraud, 1100 Block Bella Spring View, May 14, 7:52 p.m.
Assault, 13400 Block Voyager Parkway, May 14, 10:36 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 12600 Block Brookhill Drive, May 15, 7:50 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 13900 Block Sierra Knolls Court, May 16, 5:36 p.m.
Death, 1000 Block Milano Point, May 17, 2:29 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from May 12-18. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
Burglary, 600 block Colorado 105, May 12, 7:28 a.m.
Warrant Service, 200 block Colorado 105, May 12, 8:03 a.m.
Obstruct Police, Third St./N. Washington St., May 12, 8:03 a.m.
Theft, 16000 block of Mountain Glory Drive, May 12, 8:19 a.m.
Obstruct Justice, 60 block First St., May 12, 6:40 p.m.
Traffic Violation, W. Baptist Road/Jackson Creek Parkway, May 13, 10:13 p.m.
Theft, 900 block Panoramic Drive, May 18, 8:25 a.m.
Traffic Violation, 400 block W. Colorado 105, May 18, 10:06 p.m.