The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from April 28-May 4. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Robbery, 100 block North Gate Blvd., April 28, 10:18 a.m.
• Death, 13400 block Cedarville Way, April 28, 4:35 p.m.
• Harassment, 12300 block Mount Baldy Drive, April 29, 1:17 p.m.
• Indecent Exposure, 800 block Pistol River Way, April 29, 11:01 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 300 block Fox Run Circle, April 30, 3:59 p.m.
• Theft, 1200 block Mount Estes Drive, April 30, 11:46 p.m.
• Robbery, 12200 block Voyager Parkway, May 3, 11:07 a.m.
• Robbery, 13400 block Voyager Parkway, May 4, 11:47 a.m.
• Harassment, 2800 block Crooked Vine Court, May 4, 2:47 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from April 29-May 5. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 1900 block Wagon Bow Way, April 29, 8:17 a.m.
• Assault, 200 block E. CO 105, May 1, 1:38 p.m.
• Controlled Substance, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, May 1, 3:11 p.m.
• Harassment, Front St., May 1, 5:51 p.m.
• Theft, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, May 1, 11:11 p.m.
• Theft, 50 block Beacon Lite Road, May 2, 11:30 a.m.
• Theft, 1700 block Peak Prairie Lane, May 4, 6:50 a.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 1300 block Paula Circle, May 4, 7:46 p.m.