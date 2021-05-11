The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from April 27-May 3. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Domestic Violence, 13000 Block Bass Pro Drive, April 27, 3 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, April 27, 4:11 p.m.
Theft, 1400 Block Peregrine Vista Heights, April 28, 12:48 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1000 Block Milano Point, April 28, 7:29 p.m.
Fraud, 2000 Block Coldstone Way, April 29, 12:54 p.m.
Theft, 12600 Block Berrywood Drive, May 1, 9:57 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1900 Block Villa Creek Circle, May 1, 6:26 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 13700 Block Sand Cherry Place, May 2, 2:40 p.m.
Child Abuse, 12100 Block Ambassador Drive, May 3, 8:44 a.m.
The Tri-Lakes Tribune publishes weekly area crime information as reported by the Monument Police Department. Information on crime incidents in the 80132 ZIP code was not received by time of press this week.