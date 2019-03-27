The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from March 12-18. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary, 400 block Coyote Willow Drive, March 13, 7:46 p.m.
• Fraud, 13200 block Lions Peak Way, March 17, 2:28 p.m.
• Robbery, 13000 block Bass Pro Drive, March 17, 8:30 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1200 block Interquest Parkway, March 18, 7:03 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from March 13-19. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Warrant Service, 400 block Highway 105, Mar 13, 7:19 a.m.
• Stolen Vehicle and Trespassing, 16000 block Leather Chaps Drive, Mar 17, 8:57 a.m.
• Vehicle Impound, 17000 White Marble Drive, Mar 17, 5:08 p.m.
• Missing Person, 15000 block Split Creek Drive, Mar 18, 11:41 a.m.
• Shoplifting, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Mar 19, 12:56 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Mar 19, 6:44 p.m.
• Liquor Possession, Leather Chaps and Toreva drives, Mar 19, 11 p.m.