The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Feb. 19-25. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary – Auto, 1100 block Equinox Drive, Feb. 19, 12:35 p.m.
• Fraud, 1100 block Bella Springs View, Feb. 20, 3:13 p.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 100 block Spectrum Loop, Feb. 20, 3:47 p.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Feb. 21, 12:59 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 12500 block Toscana Heights, Feb. 22, 11:13 p.m.
• Burglary, 12500 block Cloudy Bay Drive, Feb. 23, 12:24 a.m.
• Fraud, 1300 block Lily Lake Drive, Feb. 23, 9:52 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Feb. 20-26. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Recovered Stolen Vehicle, 400 block Beacon Lite Road, Feb. 21, 1:26 p.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 400 block Beacon Lite Road, Feb. 21, 1:26 p.m.
• Fraud, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, Feb. 21, 4:46 p.m.
• Warrant Service, 60 block S Jefferson St., Feb. 23, 12:20 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, Assault, 400 block Saber Creek Drive, Feb. 24, 4:49 a.m.
• Theft – Shoplifting, 200 block W. Highway 105, Feb. 24, 3:20 p.m.
• Sexual Assault, 2100 block Blizzard Valley Trail, Feb. 25, 8:05 p.m.
• Warrant Service, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Feb. 26, 7:41 a.m.