The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Feb. 18-24. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Death, 1800 block Weiskopf Point, Feb. 18, 8:10 a.m.
• Drugs, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Feb. 19, 2:05 p.m.
• Fraud, 2000 block Ripple Ridge Road, Feb. 19, 3:11 p.m.
• Burglary, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, Feb. 22, 8:11 p.m.
• Robbery, E. Dale Street/N. Cascade Avenue, Feb. 23, 3:37 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 13700 block Windy Oaks Road, Feb. 23, 8:02 a.m.
• Prowler, 1300 block Diamond Rim Drive, Feb. 23, 11:26 a.m.
• Theft, 1100 block Bella Springs View, Feb. 23, 9:55 p.m.
• Drugs, 1000 block Diamond Rim Drive, Feb. 24, 8:30 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Feb. 19-25. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Fraud, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Feb. 20, 10:36 p.m.
• Damaged Property, 100 block Misty Creek Drive, Feb. 21, 11:29 a.m.
• Damaged Property, Sanctuary Rim Drive, Feb. 21, 4:45 p.m.
• Suspicious Activity, 200 block CO Highway 105, Feb. 22, 2:46 p.m.
• Theft, 200 block Mitchell Ave., Feb. 22, 6:50 p.m.