The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from March 5-11. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., March 6, 7:13 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 900 block Fire Rock Place, March 6, 10:57 a.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., March 6, 1:47 p.m.
• Robbery, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, March 7, 3:22 p.m.
• Burglary, 12100 block Ambassador Drive, March 9, 10:09 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 11300 block Odyssey Point, March 9, 6:53 p.m.
The Tri-Lakes Tribune publishes weekly area crime information as reported by the Monument Police Department. Information on crime incidents in the 80132 ZIP code was not received by time of press this week, but is expected to publish in the March 27 issue.