The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from March 10-16. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Harassment, 10700 block Thunder Mountain Ave., March 10, 11:51 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 13000 block Crane Canyon Loop, March 10, 3:21 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1400 block Lookout Springs Drive, March 10, 6:45 p.m.
• Fraud, 1700 block Jet Stream Drive, March 11, 8:34 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, E. Pikes Peak Ave./N. Logan Ave., March 11, 3:47 p.m.
• Burglary, 2700 block Crooked Vine Court, March 12, 12:19 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 9400 block Federal Drive, March 12, 10:51 p.m.
• Harassment, 1400 block Falcon Valley Heights, March 13, 12:51 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, March 13, 1:18 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 12500 block Toscana Heights, March 15, 2:41 a.m.
• Burglary, 12500 block Highland Oaks Place, March 15, 11:51 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from March 11-15. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 200 block CO Highway 105, March 11, 6:12 a.m.
• Fraud, 1500 block Lacuna Drive, March 13, 5:27 a.m.
• Assault, 15000 block Struthers Road, March 14, 11:51 a.m.
• Fraud, 600 block W. CO Highway 105, March 14, 2:16 p.m.
• Fraud, 16000 block Greyhawk Drive, March 14, 2:36 p.m.
• Theft, 600 block W. CO Highway 105, March 15, 5:44 p.m.