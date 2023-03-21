Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from March 8-14, 2023. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.

• Traffic offense, new Life Drive and Running Water Drive, March 8, 1023 p.m.

• Burglary, 11800 block Blueridge Drive, March 9, 9:13 a.m.

• Domestic Violence, 1000 block Milano Point, March 9, 12:46 p.m.{/span}

• Traffic offense, Interquest Parkway and New Life Drive, March 9, 1:52 p.m.

• Traffic accident, North Gate Boulevard and Old North Gate, March 10, 11:54 a.m.

• Domestic violence, 13900 block Sierra Star Court, March 10, 5:42 p.m

• Traffic accident, Interquest Parkway and New Life Drive, March 12, 8:36 p.m.

• Burglary, 200 block Kaycee Case Place, March 13, 8:06 a.m.

• Theft, 1800 block Silversmith Road, March 13, 9:51 p.m.

• Suspicious person, 1300 block Republic Drive, March 13, 10:28 a.m.

• Burglary, 2600 block North Gate Boulevard, March 13, 12:54 p.m.

• Lost property, 1200 block Mount Estes Drive, March 13, 1:52 p.m.

• Disturbance, 1800 block North Gate Boulevard, March 14, 2:21 p.m.

The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from March 8-14 2023. Info published with permission from Monument PD.

• Theft, 800 block of N Washington St, March 9, 8:28 AM

• Warrant Service, 400 block of W Hwy 105, March 9, 11:57 PM

• Fraud, 15000 block of Colorado Central Way, March 9, 11:57 AM

• Assist other Agency, 70 block of Vale Dr, March 10, 5:58 AM

• Warrant Service, 1000 block of Baptist Rd, March 10, 7:09 AM

• Assist other Agency, 3400 block of Afternoon Circle, March 10, 12:13 AM

• Traffic Accident, Jackson Creek Pkwy & Higby Rd, March 10, 3:09 PM

• Assault, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, March 11, 6:03 PM

• Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, March 10, 6:03 PM

• Obstruct Justice, 15000 block of Kitchner Way, March 11, 9:12 PM

• Assault, 15000 block of Kitchener Way, March 10, 11:21 PM

• Theft, 600 block of W Hwy 105, March 12, 12:27 PM

• Assault, 800 block of Beacon Lite Rd, March 12, 9:07 PM

• Robbery, 15000 block of Terrazzo Dr, March 13, 3:15 AM

• Criminal Traffic Violation, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, March 13, 9:51 AM

• Fraud, 600 block of W Hwy 105, March 13, 5:43 PM

• Burglary, 15000 block of Kitchner Way, March 14, 4:59 PM