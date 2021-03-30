The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from March 16-22. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Fraud, 2300 Block Coyote Crest View, March 16, 8:21 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1100 Block Bella Springs View, March 18, 7:44 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2300 Block Red Edge Heights, March 21, 11:01 a.m.
• Burglary, 13900 Block Voyager Parkway, March 21, 1:28 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from March 18-23. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Vehicle Theft, 700 block Synthes Ave., March 18, 10:22 a.m.
• Burglary, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, March 18, 8 p.m.
• Traffic Charge, Jackson Creek Parkway/Baptist Road, March 18, 10:35 p.m.
• Assault, 1000 block West Baptist Road, March 22, 3:13 p.m.
• Fraud, 19000 block Lake Vista Point, March 23, 11:36 a.m.
• Fraud, 16000 block Hobson Place, March 23, 4:21 p.m.