The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Feb. 16-22, 2021. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Shots Fired, 13700 Block Silverberry Place, Feb. 16, 10:01 a.m.
• Burglary, 700 Block Copper Center Parkway, Feb. 16, 3:24 p.m.
• Burglary, 700 Block Copper Center Parkway, Feb. 16, 6:43 p.m.
• Theft, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, Feb. 16, 7:28 p.m.
• Theft, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, Feb. 17, 2:38 p.m.
• Burglary, 1200 Block Mount Estes Drive, Feb. 19, 8:34 a.m.
• Fraud, 12100 Block Ambassador Drive, Feb. 19, 9:56 a.m.
• Robbery, 1700 Block Jet Stream Drive, Feb. 19, 4:44 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 9400 Block Federal Drive, Feb. 22, 5:08 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Feb. 10-16. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Fraud, 700 block Saber Creek Drive, Feb. 17, 1:20 p.m.
• Fraud, 17000 block Gypsum Canyon Court, Feb. 18, 11:36 a.m.
• Traffic Accident, 600 block Colorado 105, Feb. 18, 4:36 p.m.
• Warrant Service, 600 block Beacon Lite Road, Feb. 21, 10:18 a.m.
• Obstruction, 16000 block Mystic Canyon Drive, Feb. 22,11:28 a.m.
• Burglary, 1000 block Harness Road, Feb. 22, 4:06 p.m.
• Assist Other Agency, 1000 block E. Boulder St., Feb. 22, 9:54 p.m.
• Traffic Accident, 1000 block W. Baptist Road, Feb. 23, 3:40 p.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 300 block Woodworth St., Feb. 23, 4:39 p.m.
• Theft, 10 block of N. Washington St., Feb. 24, 12:26 p.m.