The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Feb. 22-March 1, 2021. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Domestic Violence, 1000 Block Milano Point, Feb. 22, 11:23 p.m.
• Fraud, 1600 Block Peregrine Vista Heights, Feb. 26, 8:59 a.m.
• Stabbing, 13500 Block Meadowgrass Drive, Feb. 26, 11:18 a.m.
• Assault, 1800 Block North Gate Blvd., Feb. 26, 3:07 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 12500 Block Firenze Heights, Feb. 27, 9:42 a.m.
• Theft, 1800 Block Walnut Creek Court, Feb. 27, 10:59 a.m.
• Theft, 1800 Block Walnut Creek Court, Feb. 27, 1:29 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 800 Block Pistol River Way, March 1, 7 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1300 Block Almagre Peak Drive, March 1, 10:48 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Feb. 24-March 2, 2021. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 10 block S. Washington St., Feb. 24, 12:26 p.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 15000 block Paiute Circle, Feb. 26, 6:37 a.m.
• Assist Other Agency, 15000 block Struthers Road, Feb. 26, 9:48 a.m.
• Theft, 19000 block Mitchell Ave., Feb. 27, 2:29 p.m.
• Burglary, 700 block N. Monument Lake Road, Feb. 28, 7:55 a.m.
• Fraud, 600 block Beacon Lite Road, Feb. 28, 9:15 a.m.
• Assault, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Feb. 28, 3:08 p.m.
• Warrant Service, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Feb. 28, 2:19 p.m.
• Assault, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Feb. 28, 8:13 p.m.
• Fraud, 500 block Saber Creek Drive, March 1, 2:06 p.m.
• Fraud, 17000 block Buffalo Valley Path, March 1, 2:26 p.m.
• Theft, 1300 block Baptist Road, March 1, 3:18 p.m.
• Burglary, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, March 2, 8:04 p.m.
• Fraud, 200 block of Candletree Circle, March 2, 11:22 a.m.
• Theft, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, March 2, 2:25 p.m.
• Assist Other Agency, 17000 block Merryhill Court, March 2, 7:13 p.m.