The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from June 4-10. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Fraud, 11400 block Rill Point, June 5, 9:38 a.m.
• Burglary, 11100 block Modern Meadow Loop, June 7, 11:03 a.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 13100 block Bass Pro Drive, June 8, 9:46 a.m.
• Harassment, 1300 block Republic Drive, June 9, 1:51 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, June 10, 9:46 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from June 5-11. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 700 block of Century Place, June 5, 3:37 p.m.
• Burglary, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, June 7, 3:24 p.m.
• Assault, 15000 block of Candle Creek Drive, June 9, 7:33 a.m.
• Found Property, 1000 block of Baptist Road, June 10, 8:14 a.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 1000 block of Baptist Road, June 10, 5:29 p.m.
• Warrant Service, 400 block of Highway 105, June 11, 12:32 a.m.
• Theft, 15800 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, June 11, 6:27 p.m.