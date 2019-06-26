The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from June 11-17. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Fraud, 12900 block Rockbridge Circle, June 12, 12:16 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1100 block Bella Springs View, June 13, 7:54 a.m.
• Indecent Exposure, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, June 13, 2:41 p.m.
• Burglary, 1500 block Peregrine Vista Heights, June 14, 8:32 a.m.
• Harassment, 1100 block Vista Oaks Drive, June 17, 10:35 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from June 12-18. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Recovered Vehicle. 1000 block of Baptist Road, June 12, 1:20 p.m.
• Recovered Vehicle, 60 block of Washington St., June 12, 1:23 p.m.
• Warrant Arrest, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, June 13, 1:53 a.m.
• Theft, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, June 15, 2:06 p.m.
• Warrant Arrest, 600 block of Highway 105, June 15, 5:37 p.m.
• Theft, 1600 block of Lazy Cat Lane, June 18, 2:06 a.m.
• Trespassing, 400 block of Oxbow Drive, June 18, 3:50 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, June 18, 11:23 p.m.