The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from May 25-31. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
- Fraud, 13400 Block Voyager Parkway, May 21, 11:51 a.m.
- Fraud, 100 Block Tracker Drive, May 24, 4:49 p.m.
- Criminal Mischief, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, May 26, 10:37 a.m.
- Theft, 1700 Block Valley Stream Court, May 26, 6:28 p.m.
- Burglary-Auto, 1000 Block Hummingbird Court, May 27, 12:33 p.m.
- Burglary, 1700 Block Valley Stream Court, May 27, 5:02 p.m.
- Domestic Violence, 1000 Block Milano Point, May 29, 4:33 a.m.
- Domestic Violence, 11100 Block Falling Snow Lane, May 31, 10:46 p.m.
- Domestic Violence, 11100 Block Falling Snow Lane, May 31, 11:50 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from May 26-June 1. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
- Theft, 19000 block Beacon Lite Road, May 26, 11:49 a.m.
- Warrant Service, 1200 block Synthes Ave., May 27, 3:08 p.m.
- Assault, 80 block Front St, May 27, 1:24 a.m.
- Damaged Property, 15000 block Candle Creek Drive, May 27, 9:13 a.m.
- Traffic Violation, 100 block Front St., May 27, 9:12 p.m.
- Assault, 400 block Beacon Lite Road, May 28, 4:37 a.m.
- Warrant Service, Mitchell Ave./Second St., May 28, 7:16 a.m.
- Driving Under the Influence, 200 block Colorado Highway 105, May 30, 10:22 p.m.
- Assault, 2200 block Ranchero Drive, May 30, 3:16 p.m.
- Damaged Property, 500 block Beacon Lite Road, June 1, 7:08 p.m.
- Controlled Substance, Water Flume Way/Knollwood Drive, May 31, 2:39 a.m.
- Warrant Service, Water Flume Way/Knollwood Drive, June 1, 2:39 a.m.
- Theft, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, June 1, 11:56 a.m.