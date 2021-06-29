The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from June 15-21. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Theft-Vehicle, 12100 Block Ambassador Drive, June 15, 8:44 a.m.
Fraud, 12500 Block Firenze Heights, June 17, 12:20 p.m.
Robbery, 13000 Block Bass Pro Drive, June 18, 10:54 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, June 19, 11:22 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 13700 Block Sand Cherry Place, June 20, 10:09 a.m.
Fraud, 13700 Block Lazy Creek Road, June 21, 7:40 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from June 16-22. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
Assault, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, June 16, 8:32 p.m.
Damaged Property, 15000 block Maple Creek Drive, June 16, 7:02 p.m.
Assault, 50 block Misty Creek Drive, June 16, 10:58 p.m.
Theft, 15000 block James Gate Place, June 17, 10:28 a.m.
Theft, 15000 block Bridle Ridge Drive, June 17, 3:16 p.m.
Controlled Substance, 800 of Beacon Lite Road, June 17, 8:13 p.m.
Theft, 16000 block Morning Rise Lane, June 18, 10:13 a.m.
Traffic Accident, W Baptist Road/Struthers Road, June 18, 6:39 p.m.
Warrant Service, 16000 Old Forest Point, June 19, 8:31 p.m.
Controlled Substance, 400 block West Colorado Highway 105, June 19, 11:27 p.m.
Traffic Accident, 19000 block Mitchell Ave., June 19, 10:58 a.m.
Assist Other Agency, 15000 Terrazzo Drive, June 20, 1:58 p.m.
Traffic Accident, 600 block Colorado Highway 105, June 20, 9:10 p.m.
Theft, 2000 block Blizzard Valley Trail, June 21, 4:58 a.m.
Assist Other Agency, 15000 Terrazzo Drive, June 22, 6:57 a.m.
Fraud, 500 block Colorado Highway 105, June 22, 8:41 p.m.