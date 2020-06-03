The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from May 19-25. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Harassment, 11300 block Odyssey Point, May 19, 1:26 p.m.
• Fraud, 10900 block Hidden Brook Circle, May 19, 6:22 p.m.
• Robbery, 10900 block New Allegiance Drive, May 20, 7:03 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 11300 block Nahcolite Point, May 22, 3:04 p.m.
• Theft, 11100 block Cedar Glen View, May 24, 2:42 p.m.
• Drugs, 1100 block Middle Creek Parkway, May 25, 4:41 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from May 20-26. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Stolen Vehicle, 16000 block Old Forest Point, May 21, 10:57 a.m.
• Theft, 2300 block Shoshone Valley Trail, May 22, 11:37 a.m.
• Violation of Protection Order, 15000 block Agate Creek Drive, May 23, 12:20 a.m.
• Damaged Property, 500 block N. Washington St., May 23, 6 p.m.
• Assault, 900 block Graywoods Terrace, May 24, 10:41 p.m.
• Theft, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, May 25, 11:45 a.m.
• Damaged Property 16000 block Sunrise Glory Lane, May 26, 10:23 a.m.