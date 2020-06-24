The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from June 9-15. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft – Vehicle, 2300 block Shady Aspen Drive, June 9, 12:07 a.m.
• Theft, 100 block North Gate Blvd., June 9, 1:44 p.m.
• Burglary, 2400 block Baystone Court, June 9, 5:33 p.m.
• Burglary, 12300 block Bandon Drive, June 10, 4:43 p.m.
• Drugs, 1400 block Falcon Valley Heights, June 10, 9:38 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 9800 block Federal Drive, June 11, 1:18 a.m.
• Fraud, 13700 block Voyager Parkway, June 11, 10:03 a.m.
• Harassment, 11300 block Conglomerate Loop, June 11, 5:42 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 9800 block Federal Drive, June 12, 7:01 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1400 block Cycle Heights, June 13, 6:41 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1400 block Cycle Heights, June 13, 10:29 a.m.
• Robbery, 13000 block Bass Pro Drive, June 13, 5:15 p.m.
• Harassment, 500 block Fox Run Circle, June 13, 6:05 p.m.
• Theft, 9800 block Federal Drive, June 14, 4:12 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, June 14, 6:25 p.m.
• Burglary, 12300 block Oracle Blvd., June 15, 9:37 a.m.
The Tri-Lakes Tribune publishes weekly area crime information as reported by the Monument Police Department. Information on crime incidents in the 80132 ZIP code was not received by time of press this week.