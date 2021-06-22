The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from June 8-14. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
- Burglary, 600 Block Coyote Willow Drive, June 10, 11:46 p.m.
- Theft-Vehicle, 9400 Block Federal Drive, June 11, 9:21 a.m.
- Theft, 9900 Block Federal Drive, June 11, 9:32 a.m.
- Theft-Vehicle, 2700 Block North Gate Blvd., June 11, 9:59 a.m.
- Theft, 11000 Block Voyager Parkway, June 11, 2:22 p.m.
- Domestic Violence, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, June 11, 9:15 p.m.
- Domestic Violence, 1100 Block Bella Springs View, June 13, 9:44 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from June 9-15. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
- Assault, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, June 9, 8:02 p.m.
- Theft, 19000 block Beacon Lite Road, June 10, 9:51 a.m.
- Traffic Accident, Beacon Lite Road/Second St., June 10, 3:46 p.m.
- Theft, 16000 block Old Denver Road, June 11, 8:57 a.m.
- Stolen Vehicle, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, June 11, 12:14 p.m.
- Assist other Agency, 20 block High Street, June 14, 2:34 a.m.
- Traffic Accident, Colorado Highway 105/Third St., June 15, 11:51 a.m.
- Trespassing, 600 block Colorado Highway 105, June 15, 7:40 p.m.