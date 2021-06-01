The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from May 18-24. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Burglary-Auto, 13000 Block Crane Canyon Loop, May 18, 4:08 p.m.
Theft, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, May 18, 8:37 p.m.
Theft, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, May 19, 11:40 a.m.
Theft, 100 Block North Gate Blvd., May 19, 1:20 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, May 20, 1:52 p.m.
Fraud, 13400 Block Voyager Parkway, May 21, 11:51 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 11500 Block Ridgeline Drive, May 21, 3:43 p.m.
Assault, 2400 Block Delicato Court, May 23, 5:39 a.m.
Fraud, 100 Block Tracker Drive, May 24, 4:49 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from May 19-25. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
Traffic Accident, Colorado Highway 105/Beacon Lite Road, May 19, 10:51 p.m.
Trespassing, 16000 block Mountain Glory Drive, May 20, 2:12 a.m.
Suspicious Activity, Sanctuary Rim Drive/Mountain Glory Drive, May 20, 4:00 a.m.
Warrant Service, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, May 20, 7:18 a.m.
Warrant Service, 500 block of Sanctuary Rim Drive, May 21, 6:44 a.m.
Theft, 1700 block Lazy Cat Lane, May 21, 1:29 p.m.
Burglary, 16000 block Fox Mesa Court, May 21, 7:44 a.m.
Driving Under the Influence, Mitchell Ave./Second St., May 21, 5:48 p.m.
Traffic Accident, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, May 21, 7:03 p.m.
Theft, 2500 block Lake of the Rockies, May 22, 8:14 a.m.
Theft, 300 block Venison Creek Drive, May 22, 8:29 a.m.
Traffic Violation, 1400 block Red Mica Way, May 22, 8:30 p.m.
Controlled Substance, Interstate 25 Southbound Ramp/Baptist Road, May 24, 7:38 a.m.
Warrant Service, Baptist Road/Interstate 25 Southbound Ramp, May 24, 7:38 a.m.
Warrant Service, 17000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, May 24, 9:33 a.m.