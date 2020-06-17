The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from June 2-8. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Domestic Violence, 12500 block Toscana Heights, June 2, 2:23 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 11100 block Cypress Tree Point, June 2, 12:30 p.m.
• Harassment, 12300 block Mount Baldy Drive, June 2, 1:12 p.m.
• Burglary, 2000 block Diamond Creek Drive, June 4, 3:05 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2100 block Diamond Creek Drive, June 4, 7:34 a.m.
The Tri-Lakes Tribune publishes weekly area crime information as reported by the Monument Police Department. Information on crime incidents in the 80132 ZIP code was not received by time of press this week.