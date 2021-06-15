The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from June 1-7. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Fraud, 900 Block Pistol River Way, June 2, 8:49 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 12600 Block Brookhill Drive, June 2, 1:22 p.m.
Burglary, 1900 Block Clayhouse Drive, June 4, 10:24 a.m.
Theft, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, June 5, 12:35 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 11000 Block Voyager Parkway, June 7, 3:04 p.m.
Burglary, 1100 Block Vista Oaks Drive, June 7, 9:13 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1000 Block Milano Point, June 7, 10:08 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from June 2-8. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
Assist other Agency, County Line Road/Spruce Mountain Road, June 2, 9:27 a.m.
Theft, 16000 Jackson Creek Parkway, June 2, 10:04 p.m.
Warrant Service, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, June 2, 11:58 p.m.
Controlled Substance, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, June 3, 2:21 a.m.
Warrant Service, 1300 block Higby Road, June 3, 4:38 a.m.
Theft, 600 block W. Colorado Highway 105, June 3, 6 p.m.
Damaged Property, 15000 block James Gate Place, June 4, 8:06 a.m.
Burglary, 1600 block Wagon Bow Way, June 4, 7:31 a.m.
Fraud, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, June 4, 9:42 a.m.
Assist Other Agency, 1200 block Valley View Drive, June 4, 11:07 a.m.
Traffic Accident, 16000 block Old Denver Road, June 5, 11:25 a.m.
Assist Other Agency, 1300 block W. Baptist Road, June 6, 11:20 a.m.
Theft, 700 block Colorado Highway 105, June 7, 10:31 p.m.