The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from May 26-June 1. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary, 1400 block Falcon Valley Heights, May 26, 3:12 p.m.
• Robbery, 12200 block Cross Peak View, May 27, 4:51 a.m.
• Harassment, 13300 block Cedarville Way, May 27, 5:07 p.m.
• Harassment, 13500 block Northgate Estates Drive, May 29, 3:29 p.m.
• Theft, 3000 block Daydreamer Drive, May 29, 4:14 p.m.
• Robbery, 13500 block Meadowgrass Drive, May 31, 12:46 a.m.
• Burglary, 11100 block Falling Snow Lane, May 31, 3:22 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from May 27-June 2. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, May 28, 11:50 a.m.
• Fraud, 800 block Beacon Lite Road, May 29, 8:04 a.m.
• Violation of Protection Order, 16000 block Old Forest Point, May 31, 8:17 p.m.
• Theft, 400 block Highway 105, June 1, 12:57 p.m.