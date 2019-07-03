The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from June 18-24. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft, 12200 block Voyager Parkway, June 20, 4:02 p.m.
• Prostitution, 12200 block Voyager Parkway, June 21, 2:17 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 9400 block Federal Drive, June 22, 11:04 p.m.
• Harassment, 1400 block Falcon Valley Heights, June 24, 12:54 a.m.
• Burglary, 1200 block Dream Lake Court, June 24, 1:12 a.m.
• Fraud, 13300 block Clinet Drive, June 24, 10:38 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from June 19-25. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 400 block Highway 105, June 19, 1:26 p.m.
• Found Property, 600 block Beacon Lite Road, June 20, 6:45 p.m.
• Theft, 17000 block Mitchell Ave., June 21, 12:18 p.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 700 block Century Place, June 22, 8:39 p.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 19000 block Beacon Lite Road, June 23, 1:56 p.m.
• Assault, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, June 23, 2:43 p.m.
• Found Property, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, June 24, 1:36 a.m.
• Damaged Property, 400 block Higby Road, June 24, 11:56 a.m.