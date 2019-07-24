The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from July 9-15. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary, 11300 block Ridgeline Drive, July 9, 5:12 p.m.
• Burglary, 1100 block Spectrum Loop, July 10, 2:51 a.m.
• Fraud, 2000 block Walnut Creek Court, July 10, 3:34 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 12500 block Firenze Heights, July 11, 12:32 p.m.
• Theft, 1000 block Milano Point, July 11, 1:27 p.m.
• Drugs, Kelso Place/Spectacular Bid Circle, July 11, 6:54 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, E. Pikes Peak Ave./N. Wahsatch Ave., July 12, 7:52 a.m.
• Harassment, E. Pikes Peak Ave./N. Acdemy Blvd., July 12, 8:35 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 12500 block Highland Oaks Place, July 15, 8:28 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 12500 block Rockbridge Circle, July 15, 11:06 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from July 10-16. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 1000 block W. Baptist Road, July 10, 2:08 p.m.
• Trespassing, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, July 10, 4:38 p.m.
• DUI, Highway 105 and Washington St., July 12, 11:43 p.m.
• Theft, 400 block Highway 105, July 15, 5:45 p.m.
• Theft, 16100 block Old Forest Point, July 15, 5:47 p.m.
• Trespass, 16000 block Old Forest Point, July 15, 9:30 p.m.
• Fraud, 15400 block Terrazzo Drive, July 16, 4:10 a.m.