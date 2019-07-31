The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from July 16-22. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1500 block Lily Lake Drive, July 17, 9:38 a.m.
• Fraud, 100 block North Gate Blvd., July 17, 9:45 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1400 block Falcon Valley Heights, July 18, 5:17 p.m.
• Theft, 1000 block Old North Gate Road, July 19, 9:18 a.m.
• Robbery, 12200 block Voyager Parkway, July 20, 2:44 a.m.
• Harassment, 2300 block Margaux Valley Way, July 20, 7:07 a.m.
• Robbery, 200 block Kaycee Case Place, July 20, 2:14 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from July 17-23. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Fraud, 17000 block Mining Way, July 17, 1:16 p.m.
• Arson, 100 block Kettle Valley Way, July 17, 5:58 p.m.
• Recovered Vehicle, 16200 block Jackson Creek Parkway, July 20, 1:21 a.m.
• Theft, 200 block Front St., July 21, 9:24 a.m.
• Trespassing, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, July 21, 1:14 p.m.
• Fraud, 15000 block Dawson Creek Drive, July 22, 12:25 p.m.
• Trespassing, Jackson Creek Parkway and Leather Chaps Drive, July 22, 1:11 p.m.
• Criminal Trespass, Jackson Creek Parkway and Leather Chaps Drive, July 23, 3:05 p.m.