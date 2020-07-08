The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from June 23-29. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Harassment, 500 block Coyote Willow Drive, June 23, 10:41 a.m.
• Fireworks, 1900 block Walnut Creek Court, June 23, 8:51 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1900 block Villa Creek Circle, June 24, 10:45 a.m.
• Burglary, 1700 block Vine Cliff Heights, June 25, 3:26 p.m.
• Burglary, 2300 block Shady Aspen Drive, June 25, 6:27 p.m.
• Assault, 12100 block Ambassador Drive, June 26, 10:20 a.m.
• Harassment, 11100 block Cedar Glen View, June 27, 3:52 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2200 block Red Edge Heights, June 28, 12:19 p.m.
• Death, 1400 block Wanderlust Point, June 29, 11:31 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from June 24-30. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, June 25, 10:35 a.m.
• Disorderly Conduct, 19000 Mitchell Ave., June 27, 11:12 a.m.
• Forgery, 200 block Highway 105, June 27, 1:24 p.m.
• Burglary, 100 block Misty Creek Drive, June 28, 10:28 p.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 15000 block Paiute Circle, June 29, 6:42 a.m.
• Criminal Trespass, 15000 block James Gate Place, June 29, 7:38 a.m.
• Theft, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, June 30, 4:14 p.m.