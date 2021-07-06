The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from June 22-28. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft-Vehicle, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, June 25, 11:17 a.m.
• Graffiti, 13500 Block Silverton Road, June 25, 5:16 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 900 Block Deschutes Drive, June 26, 2:34 p.m.
• Burglary, 1000 Block Milano Point, June 27, 4:01 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 11500 Block Black Maple Lane, June 28, 12:21 a.m.
• Fraud, 2500 Block North Gate Blvd., June 28, 12:58 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from June 23-29. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Traffic Accident, Baptist Road/Interstate 25, June 23, 11:50 p.m.
• Traffic Accident, Jackson Creek Parkway/Baptist Road, June 23, 4:31 p.m.
• Warrant Service, 1000 block Baptist Road, June 23, 4:31 p.m.
• Assist Other Agency, Interstate 25/Interquest Parkway, June 25, 4:37 a.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, June 24, 3:32 p.m.
• Warrant Service, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, June 24, 11:16 p.m.
• Controlled Substance, Jackson Creek Parkway/Lyons Tail, June 28, 4:39 p.m.
• Warrant Service, Jackson Creek Parkway/Lyons Tail, June 28, 4:39 p.m.