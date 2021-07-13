The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from June 29-July 5. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Assault, 1900 Block Clayhouse Drive, June 29, 11:40 a.m.
Theft, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, June 29, 4:09 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 1400 Block Falcon Valley Heights, June 29, 11:06 p.m.
Prowler, 12600 Block Barossa Valley Road, July 3, 12:54 a.m.
Theft, 1300 Block Promontory Bluff View, July 4, 6:56 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 200 Block Spectrum Loop, July 5, 2:49 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from June 30-July 6. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
Traffic Accident, Jackson Creek Parkway/Higby Road, July 2, 9:33 p.m.
Theft, 1000 block W. Baptist Road, July 4, 4 p.m.
Warrant Service, 1000 block W. Baptist Road, July 4, 4 p.m.
Warrant Service 400 block W. Colorado Highway 105, July 4, 12:49 a.m.
Theft, 10 block Cattle King Way, July 4, 6:47 a.m.
Assault, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, July 4, 8:24 a.m.
Theft, 15000 block Transcontinental Drive, July 5, 8:44 a.m.
Assist Other Agency, Colorado Highway 105/Beacon Lite Road, July 5, 7:34 p.m.
Assist Other Agency, 15000 block Lake Mist Drive, July 5, 11:07 p.m.
Warrant Service, 700 block W. Baptist Road, July 5, 4:05 p.m.
Traffic Accident, Jackson Creek Parkway/Harness Road, July 6, 10 a.m.
Theft, 700 block W. Baptist Road, July 6, 1:01 p.m.
Damaged Property, 800 block N. Washington St., July 6, 11:17 a.m.
Assist Other Agency, 800 block Spanish Bit Drive, July 6, 5:16 p.m.