The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Dec. 24-30, 2019. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft, 1200 block Diamond Rim Drive, Dec. 24, 8:01 a.m.
• Burglary, 1100 block Diamond Rim Drive, Dec. 25, 7:40 p.m.
• Kidnapping, 13200 block Janebrook Grove, Dec. 26, 2:43 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1100 block Bella Springs View, Dec. 27, 6:40 p.m.
• Fraud, 1000 block Equinox Drive, Dec. 30, 8:35 a.m.
• Burglary, 1800 block Queens Canyon Court, Dec. 30, 9:48 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Dec. 25-31, 2019. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Stolen Vehicle, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Dec. 25, 10:28 a.m.
• Theft, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Dec. 25, 1:47 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Dec. 26, 2:28 p.m.
• Fraud, 800 block Woodmoor Acres Drive, Dec. 27, 8:14 a.m.
• Theft, 500 block W. CO 105, Dec. 30, 3:02 p.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 19000 block Beacon Lite Road, Dec. 31, 1:06 p.m.