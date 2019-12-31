The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Dec. 17-23, 2019. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary – Auto, 2100 block Silver Creek Drive, Dec. 17, 9:09 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2000 block Silver Creek Drive, Dec. 17, 4:01 p.m.
• Harassment, 1000 block Deschutes Drive, Dec. 18, 8:26 p.m.
• Assault, 1700 block Wildwood Pass Drive, Dec. 20, 1:09 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 100 block North Gate Blvd., Dec. 21, 10:26 p.m.
• Theft, 2400 block Baystone Court, Dec. 22, 4:26 a.m.
• Assault, 700 block Copper Center Parkway, Dec. 22, 10:24 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Dec. 18-24, 2019. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Fraud, 17000 block Lakeside Drive, Dec. 19, 12:04 p.m.
• Controlled Substance, 1300 block W. Baptist Road, Dec. 19, 4:53 p.m.
• Fraud, 15000 block Candle Creek Drive, Dec. 20, 8:11 a.m.
• Assault, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Dec. 20, 6:42 p.m.
• Theft, 1000 block W. Baptist Road, Dec. 23, 4:49 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Dec. 24, 10:04 a.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Dec. 24, 4:50 p.m.