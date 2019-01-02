The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Dec. 18-24, 2018. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Harassment, 12700 block Voyager Parkway, Dec. 18, 7:47 a.m.
• Harassment, 1500 block Diamond Rim Drive, Dec. 18, 12:25 p.m.
• Burglary, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Dec. 19, 2:42 p.m.
• Theft, 500 block Shrubland Drive, Dec. 19, 2:58 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 12400 block Woodruff Drive, Dec. 21, 7:22 a.m.
• Sexual Assault, 800 block Spectrum Loop, Dec. 21, 5:11 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2100 block Silver Creek Drive, Dec. 21, 7:49 p.m.
• Harassment, 12700 block Voyager Parkway, Dec. 22, 10:22 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 100 block Tracker Drive, Dec. 23, 8:55 p.m.
The Tri-Lakes Tribune publishes weekly area crime information as reported by the Monument Police Department. Information on crime incidents in the 80132 ZIP code was not received by time of press this week.