The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Jan. 7-13. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Domestic Violence, 13200 block Lions Peak Way, Jan. 8, 3:31 p.m.
• Indecent Exposure, 1400 block Almagre Peak Drive, Jan. 9, 10:22 a.m.
• Drugs, 2600 block Cinnabar Road, Jan. 9, 1:42 p.m.
• Fraud, 1400 block Falcon Valley Heights, Jan. 9, 4:57 p.m.
• Shots Fired, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, Jan. 10, 5:09 a.m.
• Burglary, 1800 block Clayhouse Drive, Jan. 10, 10:57 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 11100 block Cedar Glen View, Jan. 10, 11:43 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Jan. 8-14. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Controlled Substance, 1300 block Baptist Road, Jan. 10, 7:53 a.m.
• Theft, 200 block Front St., Jan. 10, 11:24 a.m.
• Assault, 1700 block Woodmoor Drive, Jan. 10, 12:01 p.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 800 block Washington St., Jan. 10, 3:53 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 12, 2:19 p.m.
• Violation of Protection Order, 600 block Beacon Lite Road, Jan. 13, 6:18 p.m.