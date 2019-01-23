The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Jan. 8-14. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Fraud, 1000 block Coyote Willow Drive, Jan. 8, 8:55 a.m.
• Theft, 12100 block Ambassador Drive, Jan. 9, 10:42 a.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Jan. 10, 8:54 a.m.
• Fraud, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, Jan. 10, 12:32 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 13000 block Bass Pro Drive, Jan. 10, 4:22 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 13000 block Bass Pro Drive, Jan. 10, 5:26 p.m.
• Fraud, 1600 block Oakmont Drive, Jan. 11, 4:30 p.m.
• Assault, 1700 block Wildwood Pass Drive, Jan. 11, 11:58 p.m.
• Burglary, 13000 block Crane Canyon Loop, Jan. 12, 10:34 a.m.
• Burglary, 1000 block Deschutes Drive, Jan. 12, 8:29 p.m.
• Burglary, 1200 block Count Fleet Court, Jan. 14, 1:12 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Jan. 9-15. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 19000 block Old Forrest Point, Jan. 9, 3:23 p.m.
• Assist Other Agency, 200 block Highway 105, Jan. 10, 9:34 a.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Old Forrest Point, Jan. 10, 4:14 p.m.
• Fraud, 15000 block James Gate Place, Jan. 11, 9:19 a.m.
• Theft, 300 block 2nd St., Jan. 11, 11:12 a.m.
• Suspicious Incident, 15000 block Leisure Lake Drive, Jan 11, 3:30 p.m.
• Disorderly Conduct, 600 block Highway 105, Jan. 11, 4:44 p.m.
• Disorderly Conduct, 15000 block Struthers Road, Jan. 14, 5:57 a.m.
• Controlled Substance, 16000 Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 15, 11:49 p.m.