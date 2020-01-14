The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Dec. 31, 2019-Jan. 6. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft – Vehicle, Honey Run Way/Rusty Ridge Court, Jan. 3, 10:33 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, Honey Run Way/Rusty Ridge Court, Jan. 3, 12:42 p.m.
• Burglary, 11100 block Cypress Tree Point, Jan. 4, 2:17 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 100 block Tracker Drive, Jan. 4, 4:47 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 12500 block Toscana Heights, Jan. 4, 6:44 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 500 block Fox Run Circle, Jan. 4, 11:49 p.m.
• Fraud, 2300 block Coyote Crest View, Jan. 6, 11:24 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Jan. 1-7. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Damaged Property, 16000 block Corkbark Terrace, Jan. 1, 11:02 p.m.
• Theft, 15000 block Dawson Creek Drive, Jan. 3, 7:40 p.m.
• Damaged Property, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Jan. 6, 11:35 a.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Curled Oak Drive, Jan. 6, 1:20 p.m.
• Theft, 1300 block Baptist Road, Jan. 6, 9:54 p.m.
• Fraud, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 7, 8:30 a.m.
• Theft, 17000 block Leisure Lake Drive, Jan. 7, 8:59 a.m.
• Fraud, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Jan. 7, 3:26 p.m.