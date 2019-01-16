The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Jan. 1-7. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Fraud, 9400 block Federal Drive, Jan. 1, 2:55 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 11500 block Mountain Turtle Drive, Jan. 1, 3:20 p.m.
• Harassment, 11300 block Odyssey Point, Jan. 1, 3:25 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 11000 block Voyager Parkway, Jan. 2, 4:14 p.m.
• Fraud, 9400 block Federal Drive, Jan. 4, 9:48 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Jan. 2-8. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 00 block Beacon Lite Road, Jan. 2, 10:01 a.m.
• Theft, 200 block Highway 105, Jan. 2, 12:41 p.m.
• Criminal Trespass, 300 block Whistler Creek Court, Jan. 2, 01:35 p.m.
• Traffic Accident, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Jan. 2, 02:41 p.m.
• Traffic Accident, 00 block Beacon Lite Road, Jan. 3, 06:15 a.m.
• Burglary, 1000 block Baptist Road, Jan. 3, 12:00 p.m.
• Minor in Possession, Lake of the Rockies Drive & Leisure Lake Drive, Jan. 4, 10:04 p.m.
• Damaged Property, 16000 block Old Forrest Point, Jan. 5, 09:08 a.m.
• Vehicle Impound, 1200 block Night Blue Circle, Jan. 5, 01:30 p.m.
• Traffic Accident, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Jan. 6, 01:03 p.m.
• Domestic Problem, 17000 block Crestview Court, Jan. 7, 05:27 a.m.
• Burglary, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 7, 02:51 p.m.
• Warrant Arrest, 15000 block Struthers Road, Jan. 8, 06:49 a.m.
• Criminal Trespass, 16000 block Old Forrest Point, Jan. 8, 09:05 a.m.