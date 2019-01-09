The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Dec. 25-31, 2018. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft, 12400 block Arrow Creek Court, Dec. 26, 12:27 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 100 block Tracker Drive, Dec. 27, 7:22 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 700 block Copper Center Parkway, Dec. 27, 8:09 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 800 block Deschutes Drive, Dec. 28, 4:47 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1800 block Weiskopf Point, Dec. 28, 9:11 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 9400 block Federal Drive, Dec. 29, 10:46 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 12400 block Mount Baldy Drive, Dec. 29, 1:26 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 3200 block Bright Moon Drive, Dec. 30, 9:37 a.m.
• Theft, 1000 block Milano Point, Dec. 31, 5:09 a.m.
The Tri-Lakes Tribune publishes weekly area crime information as reported by the Monument Police Department. Information on crime incidents in the 80132 ZIP code was not received by time of press this week.