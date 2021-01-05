The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Dec. 22-28. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Fraud, 12100 Block Ambassador Drive, Dec. 22, 9:11 a.m.
• Fraud, 12600 Block Berrywood Drive, Dec. 22, 12:39 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, Oracle Blvd./Sybilla Lane, Dec. 24, 7:36 a.m.
• Burglary, 1200 Block Interquest Parkway, Dec. 25, 3:36 p.m.
• Fraud, 12000 Block Monarchos Lane, Dec. 28, 10:42 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1100 Block Bella Springs View, Dec. 28, 12:43 p.m.
• Theft, 1100 Block Bella Springs View, Dec. 28, 3:29 p.m.
• Fraud, 1600 Block Lookout Springs Drive, Dec. 28, 4:55 p.m.
The Tri-Lakes Tribune publishes weekly area crime information as reported by the Monument Police Department. Information on crime incidents in the 80132 ZIP code was not received by time of press this week.