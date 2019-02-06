The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Jan. 22-28. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Fraud, 13200 block Cedarville Way, Jan. 22, 9:40 a.m.
• Robbery, 12500 block Academy Ridge View, Jan. 22, 10:41 a.m.
• Assault, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Jan. 23, 10:32 a.m.
• Burglary, 1100 block Kelso Place, Jan. 23, 4:37 p.m.
• Shots Fired, 13300 block Meadowgrass Drive, Jan. 23, 6:24 p.m.
• Drugs, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Jan. 25, 8:34 a.m.
• Theft, 1700 block Jet Stream Drive, Jan. 25, 8:46 a.m.
• Robbery, 100 block Tracker Drive, Jan. 25, 4:05 p.m.
• Burglary, 1400 block Wanderlust Point, Jan. 27, 10:19 a.m.
• Burglary, 1600 block Smokey Ridge Way, Jan. 28, 3:57 a.m.
• Drugs, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Jan. 28, 12:50 p.m.
• Robbery, 1700 block Jet Stream Drive, Jan. 28, 5:04 p.m.
• Theft, 1200 block Castle Hills Place, Jan. 28, 6:54 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Jan. 23-29. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Warrant Arrest, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 23, 10:05 p.m.
• Theft, 1000 block Synthes Ave., Jan. 24, 9:04 a.m.
• Traffic Accident, 400 block Highway 105, Jan. 24, 3 p.m.
• Traffic Accident, Highway 105 & Beacon Lite Road, Jan. 25, 7:25 a.m.
• Warrant Arrest, 400 block Highway 105, Jan. 25, 9:52 a.m.
• Burglary, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Jan. 25, 10:07 p.m.
• Motor Vehicle Theft, 2000 block Wolf Court, Jan. 26, 9:20 a.m.
• Forgery, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 26, 7:16 p.m.
• DUI, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Jan. 26, 8:58 p.m.
• Theft, 400 block Saber Creek Drive, Jan. 27, 10:39 a.m.
• Theft, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 27, 6:25 p.m.
• Theft, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 27, 6:35 p.m.
• Criminal Trespass Auto, 17000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 28, 11:16 a.m.
• Theft, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 28, 11:36 a.m.
• Traffic Accident, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Jan. 29, 5:26 a.m.