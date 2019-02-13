The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Jan. 29-Feb. 4. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Jan. 29, 12:08 p.m.
• Burglary, 12400 block Arrow Creek Court, Jan. 29, 9:22 p.m.
• Harassment, 12400 block Arrow Creek Court, Jan. 30, 11:51 a.m.
• Burglary, 11800 block Cloudy Creek Court, Jan. 30, 3:15 p.m.
• Fraud, 1400 block Falcon Valley Heights, Jan. 30, 7:20 p.m.
• Burglary, 1000 block Barbaro Terrace, Jan. 31, 4:01 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1400 block Lookout Springs Drive, Jan. 31, 9:53 p.m.
• Robbery, 300 block Spectrum Loop, Jan. 31, 11:42 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2500 block Cinnabar Road, Feb. 1, 5:43 p.m.
• Theft, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, Feb. 2, 2:54 p.m.
• Assault, 1000 block Milano Point, Feb. 3, 11:36 a.m.
• Harassment, 1700 block Wildwood Pass Drive, Feb. 3, 1:22 p.m.
• Theft, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Feb. 4, 9:42 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Jan. 30-Feb. 5. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Trespassing, Identity Theft, and Theft, 1000 block W. Baptist Road, Jan 31, 12:26 p.m.
• Domestic Violence and Harassment, 16000 block Old Denver Highway, Feb 1, 3:10 p.m.
• Sexual Assault, 60 block Jefferson St., Feb 5, 8:37 p.m.