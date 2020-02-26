The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Feb. 11-17. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Robbery, 11600 block Voyager Parkway, Feb. 11, 11:16 a.m.
• Fraud, 2200 block Diamond Creek Drive, Feb. 11, 3:09 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1000 block Milano Point, Feb. 11, 8:59 p.m.
• Robbery, 1200 block Interquest Parkway, Feb. 11, 10:01 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1000 block Milano Point, Feb. 12, 2:42 p.m.
• Theft, Meadowgrass Drive/Spectrum Loop, Feb. 13, 9:59 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, Chalk Hill Road/Crane Canyon Loop, Feb. 13, 9:16 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 11300 block Odyssey Point, Feb. 13, 11:39 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 12600 block Rockbridge Circle, Feb. 14, 9:27 a.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Feb. 14, 10 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1100 block Bella Springs View, Feb. 14, 10:01 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 9400 block Federal Drive, Feb. 14, 11:30 p.m.
• Fraud, 11900 block Red Bullet Lane, Feb. 17, 10:31 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Feb. 12-18. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Assault, 1000 block Baptist Road, Feb. 14, 9:33 p.m.
• Theft, 200 block Beacon Lite Road, Feb. 15, 9:10 a.m.
• Assault, 16000 Old Forest Point, Feb. 18, 1:47 p.m.