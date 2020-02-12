The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Jan. 28-Feb. 3. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary – Auto, 700 block Spectrum Loop, Jan. 28, 6:45 a.m.
• Burglary, 700 block Spectrum Loop, Jan. 28, 8:10 a.m.
• Shots Fired, 12100 block Ambassador Drive, Jan. 28, 8:46 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1400 block Peregrine Vista Heights, Jan. 28, 2:01 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 11600 block Ridgeline Drive, Jan. 29, 6:04 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 11100 block Cedar Glen View, Jan. 29, 6:59 a.m.
• Theft, 100 block North Gate Blvd., Jan. 30, 3:01 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 300 block Mountain Lover Terrace, Jan. 30, 10 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 300 block Mountain Lover Terrace, Jan. 30, 10:27 p.m.
• Burglary, 2600 block Cinnabar Road, Jan. 31, 10:11 a.m.
• Burglary, 1500 block Lookout Springs Drive, Jan. 31, 1:42 p.m.
• Burglary, 11100 block Cypress Tree Point, Jan. 31, 5:23 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 800 block Altamont Ridge Drive, Feb. 1, 3:04 p.m.
• Burglary, 13000 block Crane Canyon Loop, Feb. 1, 9:09 p.m.
• Assault, 1100 block Interquest Parkway, Feb. 2, 8:29 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Jan. 29-Feb. 4. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 500 block Eighth St., Jan. 29, 6:11 a.m.
• Fraud, 80 block Pistol Creek Drive, Jan. 29, 10:34 a.m.
• Theft, 300 block Raspberry Lane, Feb. 3, 9:38 a.m.
• Other Crimes Against Person, 16000 Greyhawk Drive, Feb. 4, 9:46 p.m.