The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Feb. 4-10. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Harassment, 1000 block Deschutes Drive, Feb. 4, 4:55 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 13000 block Crane Canyon Loop, Feb. 5, 6:55 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 11800 block Blueridge Drive, Feb. 5, 6:59 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 13200 block Crane Canyon Loop, Feb. 5, 8:15 a.m.
• Drugs, 900 block Stout Road, Feb. 5, 2:13 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 9900 block Federal Drive, Feb. 5, 2:36 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1100 block Spectrum Loop, Feb. 5, 5:48 p.m.
• Fraud, 1200 block Interquest Parkway, Feb. 5, 11:03 p.m.
• Fraud, 200 block Coyote Willow Drive, Feb. 6, 3:25 p.m.
• Burglary, 13200 block Crane Canyon Loop, Feb. 7, 8 a.m.
• Burglary, 12500 block Broad Oaks Drive, Feb. 8, 9:10 p.m.
• Robbery, 2600 block North Gate Blvd., Feb. 9, 3:27 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 800 block Citrine View, Feb. 10, 2:18 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Feb. 5-11. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Other Crimes Against Person, 16000 block Greyhawk Drive, Feb. 4, 9:46 p.m.
• Controlled Substance, 400 block Saber Creek Drive, Feb. 6, 2:37 a.m.
• Theft, 400 block Highway 105, Feb. 8, 6:04 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Feb. 8, 7:23 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Old Denver Highway, Feb. 11, 9:37 a.m.