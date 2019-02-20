The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Feb. 5-11. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 block Silver Creek Drive, Feb. 5, 8:35 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 13400 block Bass Pro Drive, Feb. 5, 9:30 p.m.
• Assault, 100 block North Gate Blvd., Feb. 5, 10:21 p.m.
• Assault, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Feb. 6, 11:17 a.m.
• Harassment, 12700 block Voyager Parkway, Feb. 6, 11:34 a.m.
• Harassment, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Feb. 6, 1:21 p.m.
• Robbery, 13000 block Bass Pro Drive, Feb. 6, 10:24 p.m.
• Fraud, 13800 block Single Leaf Court, Feb. 7, 9:43 a.m.
• Fraud, 11100 block Cedar Glen View, Feb. 7, 11:28 a.m.
• Drugs, 1600 block Peregrine Vista Heights, Feb. 7, 5:30 p.m.
• Theft, 12200 block Gunstock Drive, Feb. 7, 8:05 p.m.
• Burglary, 12500 block Firenze Heights, Feb. 8, 6:09 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 700 block Copper Center Parkway, Feb. 8, 6:55 a.m.
• Burglary, 11500 block Mountain Turtle Drive, Feb. 8, 4:39 p.m.
• Theft, 12200 block Gunstock Drive, Feb. 9, 10:29 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1800 block Queens Canyon Court, Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Jan. 30-Feb. 12. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Criminal Trespass, 1000 block W. Baptist Road, Jan. 31, 12:26 p.m.
• Harassment, 16000 block Old Denver Highway, Feb. 2, 03:10 p.m.
• Traffic Accident, 200 block Beacon Lite Road, Feb. 2, 03:48 p.m.
• Traffic Accident, W. Baptist Road and Jackson Creek Parkway, Feb. 5, 07:17 a.m.
• Felony Warrant Arrest, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Feb. 6, 12:12 a.m.
• Stolen Vehicle, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Feb. 6, 8:31 p.m.
• Domestic Violence and Stolen Vehicle, 15000 block Struthers Road, Feb. 7, 1:14 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Feb. 7, 3:50 p.m.
• Theft, 16000 block Denver Pacific Drive, Feb. 8, 1:21 p.m.
• Criminal Traffic Violation, 16000 block Old Denver Road, Feb. 9, 2:27 a.m.
• Burglary, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Feb. 9, 8:03 a.m.
• Theft, 400 block Beacon Lite Road, Feb. 11, 8:29 a.m.