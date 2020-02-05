The following is a list of incidents within the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Jan. 21-27. Info published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary – Auto, 13400 block Bass Pro Drive, Jan. 21, 7:24 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 13400 block Bass Pro Drive, Jan. 21, 7:25 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 13400 block Bass Pro Drive, Jan. 21, 8:05 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 11100 block Cedar Glen View, Jan. 21, 12:58 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 13200 block Cedarville Way, Jan. 21, 9:54 p.m.
• Fraud, 11100 block Cypress Tree Point, Jan. 22, 12:24 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1500 block Lily Lake Drive, Jan. 23, 6:08 a.m.
• Burglary, 1700 block Redbank Drive, Jan. 23, 11:21 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1100 block Bella Springs View, Jan. 23, 6:56 p.m.
• Fraud, 13800 block Single Leaf Court, Jan. 24, 11:01 a.m.
• Theft, 1800 block North Gate Blvd., Jan. 24, 1:46 p.m.
• Harassment, 11300 block Odyssey Point, Jan. 24, 2:08 p.m.
• Fraud, 13800 block Honey Run Way, Jan. 25, 4:22 p.m.
• Theft, 100 block North Gate Blvd., Jan. 27, 2:42 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Jan. 22-28. Info published with permission from Monument PD.
• Theft, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 22, midnight
• Theft, 17000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 23, 8:24 a.m.
• Other Crimes Against Person, 16000 block Old Forest Point, Jan. 24, 9:01 a.m.
• Assault, 300 block Woodworth St., Jan. 25, 11:20 p.m.
• Fraud, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 28, 5:26 p.m.